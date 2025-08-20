Home / Sci-Tech

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide

Meta's latest feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish

In a significant update, Meta has rolled out the advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice translation feature on Facebook and Instagram all across the globe.

The recently introduced tool enables creators to translate their content into different languages.

Originally launched at Meta’s Connect conference last year, where the platform announced that it would be available to pilot test automatic translations of creators’ voices in reels across Meta-owned social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, creators can use an optional lip-sync feature in order to align translations with lip movements while making videos.

The company announced that this feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish, with plans to add more languages in the near future.

Availability

Meta’s recently launched feature is currently accessible to Facebook creators with 1,000+ followers, and all users with public Instagram accounts who have Meta AI can use this feature.

Creators can start translations before publishing, preview them with or without lip-sync, and switch options off anytime.

Viewers can see the “Translated with Meta AI” notice on reels and can disable translations in settings.

The latest metric in Insights will display views by language, assisting creators in comprehending how translations expand their audience.

Meta recommends creators to speak clearly, face forward, and minimise background noise to get the best results.

