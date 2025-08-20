Home / Sci-Tech

Pixel 10 Pro may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last minute leaks ahead of release

Google’s Pixel 10 series is all set to launch at the Made by Google event today, August 20, 2025, with last-minute leaks emerging online revealing the expected features and prices of the upcoming lineup.

The eagerly-awaited series is expected to include four models, including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, alongside the launch of Pixel Watch 4, more.

Google Pixel 10 series price (expected)

According to a credible analyst, Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Google Pixel 10 is likely to begin at $799 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model may be available for $899.

Google Pixel 10 Pro price

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to start at $999 for 128GB, increasing the prices to $1,449 for the 1TB version.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to cost $1,199 for 256GB, scaling up to $1,549 for 1TB.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may cost $1,799 for the standard 256GB version, significantly increasing the prices to $2,149 for 1TB.

Google Pixel Watch 4 price

Other major launches, including the Google Pixel Watch 4 is likely to cost $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, with LTE variants rising up to $499. The Pixel Buds 2a is available for $129 .

Google Pixel 10 Pro features (expected)

Last minute leaks regarding the Pixel 10 Pro suggested that it may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features will get a better one.

The highly anticipated event will highlight Gemini AI integration, which may fuel on-device experiences such as real-time translations, voice assistance, and photo edits. 

