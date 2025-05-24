Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined

Meghan Markle has reportedly secured a renewed Netflix deal but without husband, Prince Harry!
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix, which is about end this year.
However, the speculations were swirling that the company may not renew its contract as Sussex’ other projects failed to match the success of their debut series, Harry & Meghan.
Now, a source has revealed to Daily Mail that the Royal couple’s lucrative contract with Netflix will be renewed in September.
"What people do not understand about the situation is that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally. He calls her "the rock star". There is no way that her deal does not get renewed. Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in,” the insider told the outlet.
However, the source further suggested that Netflix’s new agreement will be without the generous upfront payment they received previously and this time, it will all about Meghan, sidelining Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle's future project with Netflix
Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, is currently gearing up for her second season of With Love, Meghan, due to launch this autumn.
Additionally, the third season of the lifestyle show has already greenlit for 2026.