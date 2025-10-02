Home / Royal

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace shares photos of King Charles' meeting with key figure days after Prince Harry's dig

  By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family offered an exciting peek into King Charles’ meeting with key figure just days after Prince Harry made shocking claims against his aides.

On Thursday, October 2, the official Instagram account of the monarch released a beaming photo of Charles alongside Hakainde Hichilemae – the President of Republic of Zambia.

The 76-year-old king appeared in high spirits as he posed for the camera while shaking hand with Hakainde – who visited The King at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Soon after the photo was shared, Royal fans swamped the comment section with words of praises and heartfelt prayers for Charles.

The Duke of Sussex visited his ailing father at the Clarence House London last month, during his four-day trip to the UK - after nearly 20-months of their meeting in 2024.

However, after the anticipated reunion the Sun reported that the meeting between Harry and Charles had left the duke feeling like he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family.

In response to this report, Harry’s spokesperson released an official statement noting that the claims were "pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son".

