King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move

King Charles is planning to shake up a key Royal tradition as he is not afraid to make changes and adapt, claimed a former royal butler.
Grant Harold has teased that the monarch might move the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations from Sandringham to Windsor Castle in the near future.
Harold pointed out that Windsor will naturally become the Royal Family's base, as the Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up to make Forest Lodge their forever home.
Discussing the matter with GB News, he shared that due to Windsor Castle renovation, the family was forced to celebrate their Christmas holidays in Sandringham.
He added, "The trip to Norfolk has been a part of their annual diary ever since, but I think the King may make another change and bring Christmas back to Windsor Castle."
"If not this year, in the near future. I think this could be another big change that the King brings in," Harold noted.
"The King has already made big changes to the summer holiday plans, showing he's not afraid to adapt things to make it work better for how the family runs in 2025."
The former butler shared that having Christmas at Windsor is more special for the King, whose parents and grandparents are laid to rest there.
The former royal butler also stated King Charles will look to relocate the central hub of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle in the coming years.
Explaining Charles' love for Windsor, he revealed, "He's been doing a lot at Windsor for years, especially in the gardens. Windsor is becoming more of an 'official' residence of the King. It’s where all the big events are taking place."
Besides the potential location change for the Christmas celebration, it was also reported that the Duke and Duchess of York will not be joining the family for the occasion after their fresh link with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.