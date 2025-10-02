King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem and Queen Máxima attend a special reception at the Toulouse City Hall during their France visit.
The royal couple aid a working visit to the Occitanie region of France. They also attended a reception hosted by the Mayor of Toulouse at the Capitole.
During the reception, Willem and Máxima met with representatives from the aviation, agriculture, and energy sectors, as well as participants of the Dutch trade mission and their French partners.
As per Royal Family website, “Queen Máxima is visiting Strong Neighborhood Connectors in Roermond. They are participating in the Oranje Fonds program of the same name, in which active residents work to connect initiatives, organizations, and residents from the same neighborhood.”
The statement further continued, “What does this approach mean for the neighborhood? What are the results? What are the remaining wishes? Queen Máxima will discuss this at the Gotcha Youth Center with staff from welfare partner "Vijf" and active residents who are members of the program.”
The Palace also shared that the royal couple are participating in a Oranje Fonds program during their trip.
Oranje Fonds is the largest social fund in the Netherlands, which was gifted to the monarch and his wife as a gift from Dutch people.
To note, the King and Queen Máxima are the patrons of the Oranje Fonds.