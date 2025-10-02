Home / Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome during their appearance at the Toulouse City Hall

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip
King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem and Queen Máxima attend a special reception at the Toulouse City Hall during their France visit.

The royal couple aid a working visit to the Occitanie region of France. They also attended a reception hosted by the Mayor of Toulouse at the Capitole.

During the reception, Willem and Máxima met with representatives from the aviation, agriculture, and energy sectors, as well as participants of the Dutch trade mission and their French partners.

As per Royal Family website, “Queen Máxima is visiting Strong Neighborhood Connectors in Roermond. They are participating in the Oranje Fonds program of the same name, in which active residents work to connect initiatives, organizations, and residents from the same neighborhood.”

The statement further continued, “What does this approach mean for the neighborhood? What are the results? What are the remaining wishes? Queen Máxima will discuss this at the Gotcha Youth Center with staff from welfare partner "Vijf" and active residents who are members of the program.”

The Palace also shared that the royal couple are participating in a Oranje Fonds program during their trip.

Oranje Fonds is the largest social fund in the Netherlands, which was gifted to the monarch and his wife as a gift from Dutch people.

To note, the King and Queen Máxima are the patrons of the Oranje Fonds.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement
King Charles III steps out for key royal duty after emotional statement

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025
The Queen of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack
Prince William and Princess Kate release joint statment to address the deadly attack at Heaton Park Synagogue

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby
The Princess of Wales marked her inaugural visit to the RAF Coningsby since becoming the Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him
Prince William shares exact feeling after finding out about Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer diagnosis

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims
Buckingham Palace shares photos of King Charles' meeting with key figure days after Prince Harry's dig

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to relocate to Forest Lodge with three children

King Charles breaks silence after horror unfolds in Manchester synagogue

King Charles breaks silence after horror unfolds in Manchester synagogue
King Charles deeply 'sadden' by the horrific synagogue attack that shook Manchester

Royal family braces for seismic shift as Grand Duke Henri abdication nears

Royal family braces for seismic shift as Grand Duke Henri abdication nears
The Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will abdicate the throne after 25 years

Prince William mourns 'extraordinary voice' Dame Jane’s death in sombre tribute

Prince William mourns 'extraordinary voice' Dame Jane’s death in sombre tribute
The Prince of Wales expresses sadness over the loss of world-leading expert on chimpanzees, Dame Jane Godall

King Frederik toasts to Europe’s ‘progress, harmony’ at royal dinner for leaders

King Frederik toasts to Europe’s ‘progress, harmony’ at royal dinner for leaders
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome European political leaders at palace for royal dinner