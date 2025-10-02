King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles made the first public appearance after heartbreaking statement.
On Thursday, October 2, the Royal Family shared video clip of the monarch’s latest engagement on Instagram.
His Majesty stepped out to meet members of the 35 under 35, a network selected by his foundation The King’s Foundation, at a reception held at Dumfries House near Cumnock in East Ayrshire.
The statement read, “Majesty meets The King's Foundation's 35 under 35. The @kingsfdn's 35 under 35 network is a group of young makers and changemakers who represent areas His Majesty is passionate about.”
Charles’ foundation works on sustainability, traditional crafts, architecture, fashion and textiles, health and wellbeing, and horticulture and farming.
“At a special reception earlier today, the group had the opportunity to share an item representing their work with The King, that they later added to our 35th anniversary time capsule,” the message further read.
Palace shared more details about the event, “The time capsule, unveiled by His Majesty earlier in the year to mark our 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, will eventually be buried on the @DumfriesHouse estate and opened in 100 years' time.”
To mark the 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation, each attendee placed their item into the time capsule, which will be buried for 100 years in 2026.