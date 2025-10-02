Home / Royal

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him

Prince William has lift the curtain on his exact feelings after learning about the cancer of his wife Kate Middleton and King Charles.

The Prince of Wales - who has previously dubbed 2024 as the "toughest year" of his life has once again gotten real about his wife and dad's cancer battles.

William opened up about his feeling while speaking to Eugene Levy on his new Apple TV+ programme, The Reluctant Traveller - in which the future king gives the Canadian actor an exclusive personal tour of Windsor Castle.

The heir to the throne tells Levy, "We've been very lucky, we hadn't had many illnesses in the family for a very long time."

He continued, "My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s. So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we've been very lucky as a family."

"But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point," William added.

The 43-year-old further explained, "You maybe think to yourself: It won't happen to us, we'll be okay. Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you've got to be positive."

"But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places," he added.

Kate Middleton and King Charles both were diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer last year.

The 76-year-old is still under treatment, while shared the news that she was finally in remission from cancer in January this year after undergoing chemotherapy till September 2024.

