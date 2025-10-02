King Charles breaks silence after horror unfolds in Manchester synagogue

King Charles has released a painful statement to addressed the horrific attack in Manchester that has left two victims dead.
On the morning of October 2, a deadly attack took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, in which two people were killed by stabbing.
As per GB News, the attacker might have been killed after being shot by police, however, the has not confirmed the death of attacker yet due to “suspicious items on his person" with a bomb disposal unit at the scene.
Following the tragedy, Charles issued an official statement, noting, “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”
The monarch further added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”
Regarding the attack, Greater Manchester Police stated that "three other members of the public remain in a serious condition."
Moreover, Prime Minister of the UK Sir Keir Starmer had to flew back from Denmark to chair an emergency COBRA after the attack on the synagogue.
He noted, "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."
The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, also condemn the attack.