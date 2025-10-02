Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate had marked her first ever visit to a Royal Air Force (RAF) base since she received the honorary royal role from King Charles in 2023.
On Thursday, October 2, the Princess of Wales visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England, marking her debut as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore.
For the special occasion, the princess donned a stunning grey suit and black heels.
King Charles gave his daughter-in-law the honorary title in August 2023.
The Princess of Wales was also announced as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards at that time, with the RAF Coningsby role linking her to her husband, Prince William, in a sentimental way.
Moreover, the late Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby in 2008, meaning that the Prince and Princess of Wales both have official roles with the base in a rare royal occurrence.
Princess Kate visited RAF Coningsby for an introduction to the station and its work as part of the Royal Air Force, which was the British Army branch that Prince William trained and served with during his time as a search and rescue pilot.
Upon her arrival, she received an overview of RAF Coningsby's work on recent operations, including activity in Poland to support NATO.
The Princess of Wales will wrap her official visit by meeting families of personnel serving at RAF Coningsby who provide essential support to those who serve.