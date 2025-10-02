Home / Royal

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle branded symbol of change as UK officials await her return
Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that the UK's senior government officials are hopeful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Richard Eden has claimed that key government figures are keen for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reconcile with the Royal Family.

He penned, "Many on the Left hailed the mixed-race American actress as a symbol of change in the Monarchy when she married Harry in 2018 – and still yearn for her return."

Accompanying the reunion hope, Eden noted that "there should be no reconciliation unless" Meghan and Harry genuinely apologise for the damage they have caused the monarchy.

The discussion came after Prince Harry raised concerns about unnamed "sources" working against him in his efforts to rebuild ties with King Charles.

Harry's rep issued a statement after The Sun reported that last month's reunion between father and son at Clarence House had felt "more formal than expected."

The report noted that the Duke of Sussex felt like an "official visitor" rather than a family member for his first face-to-face meeting with Charles in 19 months.

In response, Harry's spokesman said the story was "pure invention-fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

The spokesman also corrected part of the article about gift exchanges, confirming that a framed photograph had been handed over; however, "the image did not contain the duke and duchess."

Furthermore, the "sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation" are believed to be Palace aides close to the King.

Harry has long been critical of senior Palace aides, referring to three advisers involved in the "Megxit" negotiations as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Eden drew a parallel with the late Princess Diana's belief that Palace courtiers worked against her, writing that Harry's suspicions would lead him "down the dangerous path once taken by his late mother."

