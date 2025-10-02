Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia presided over an award ceremony to highlight children's rights.
On Thursday, October 2, the Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram shared that the Queen attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President.
The annual ceremony, held in Madrid, paid tribute to individuals and institutions who work to improve the lives of children and make a difference.
For the special event, the Spanish queen looked stunning in a knee-length salmon skirt and matching shirt. She paired the outfit with simple nude heels.
Alongside the clicks from the ceremony, the social media post was captioned with the details about the award.
In the caption, it was shared that the Transforma 2025 Award went to the Gasol Foundation for its fight against childhood obesity and its work to encourage healthier lifestyles among young people.
While the Comunica 2025 Award was presented to Cibercorresponsales, a pioneering network of young reporters from the Platform for Children.
For 15 years, the project has given children and teenagers a voice in public life and the media, making it a powerful tool for youth participation.
The most emotional moment of the event came with the Joaquín Ruiz-Giménez Award, which recognised Kim Phuc Phan Thi, remembered globally as the "Napalm Girl" from Vietnam.
Now an acclaimed peace activist, she was honoured for her tireless advocacy on behalf of children who have suffered the traumas of war.