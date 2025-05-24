Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz received praise from Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya ahead of the French Open.
According to Sportsstar, Moya, while praising Alcaraz and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s tennis skills, also weighed in on the “Big Three” debate in the recent interview.
Nadal, Federer and Djokovic dominated the game for two decades, and the tennis fans are now wondering whether Alcaraz and Sinner can emulate that or not, and both of the players prepare for the French Open.
Former world number one and 1998 French Open champion told AFP, “To achieve what these guys have been doing these last 15, 20 years, that’s something that I don’t know if we are going to see in the future."
"I can tell that in the next couple of years, this rivalry is going to be there. Then maybe five years, seven, but so many things can happen,” he continued.
‘Bright present, bright future’ for Alcaraz
Moya also hailed the French Open defending champion, saying, “He is 22, so he has a bright present and bright future ahead of him, and he has all the tools to keep winning slams. You don’t know what can happen in five years, eight, or 10, I don’t know, but for sure, he has three, four, or five years ahead of him that he can win slams.”
“I think his game is amazing. And although he can play well everywhere, I think clay is the best surface for him. He has all the shots to do well on clay. And as he proved this last month, winning Monte-Carlo and Rome, he probably is the biggest favourite to win the French Open,” he added.
Notably, Alcaraz has so far won four Grand Slam titles, while Sinner, who just returned from a three-month doping ban, has won three.