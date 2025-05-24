Sports

Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award

Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons

  • May 24, 2025

Liverpool's striker Mohamed Salah has been chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season.

The winner is chosen by combining votes from both the public and a panel of football experts.

He had already won this award once before in the 2017-2018 season.

This makes him only the fifth player in the Premier League history to do so, joining an exclusive list that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Nemanja Vidić and Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah, who signed a new contract to stay with Liverpool until 2027, was chosen over other top players including his teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, Arsenal players Morgan Gibbs-White and Declan Rice, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood.

With this win, Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons.

The 32-year-old Egyptian scored 28 goals and made 18 assists, helping his team win the Premier League tittle.

Salah makes history in the Premier League:

Not only this, Salah, this season became the highest-scoring foreign player in the Premier League history by surpassing Sergio Aguero's record of 184 goals.

Moreover, this month, Salah was named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for the third time with more than 90% of votes.

