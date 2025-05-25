Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film

Miley Cyrus has opened up about urgent hospital visit while shooting her new film.
The Flowers crooner recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming new album Something Beautiful and the accompanying movie.
Miley recalled shooting a scene at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and ended up going to the ICU a month later.
She said, “I filmed this video in October and by November, at Thanksgiving, I was put in an ICU for a moment, just for a moment. But it was mostly because it was Thanksgiving. There were a lot of people in the ER, you know, people choking on turkey legs or whatever. And my leg began to disintegrate within some way around the kneecap area.”
The Grammy winner recalled the doctor asking her, “Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap? And I just saw myself [mimics dance moves].”
Miley revealed the horrible treatment of doctors, “And I had to tell him, and to just have a surgeon look at you and say, ‘Yuck.’ They open up cadavers, like, they see inside the guts of humans, and they’re looking at me, telling me I’m disgusting, and they do brain operations.”
Miley Cyrus 'Something Beautiful' movie release date:
Miley Cyrus' new movie Something Beautiful will release next month.