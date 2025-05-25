Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise received a heartfelt apology from Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell.
The Captain America: First Avenger actress recently appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared a hilarious reason for apologising to the Top Gun star.
She said, “At the very beginning, I did a sort of like training, which was physical, but it also meant that you go around to Tom‘s house, as you do casually, to watch movies together and to kind of build up this kind of rapport."
Hayley added, “And so everyone’s in there, like eating popcorn. But the first time, he said, ‘Oh, I hear you have dogs. You should bring them over.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s quite a good test of character,’ because if a dog likes you, then you’re a pretty solid guy, I think, right? They don’t lie.”
The Black Mirror star shared that she brought her dogs over at Tom’s place while they were shooting.
She continued, “Now, anyone that has had or knows French Bulldogs, you know that they are very potent farters. They stink. And so we were watching it, and they were sitting on him, and they were farting on him the whole way through the movie.”
Hayley recalled the hilarious apology, “And, so, there was a lull in the film, and then and I just turned to him at one point and I went, ‘Sorry for all the tootin’.’ Then I went, ‘What am I even saying? Sorry for all the tootin’?”
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office:
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell starred in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
According to Deadline, the action sequel is estimated to have earn somewhere between $75-85 million over the extended four-day Memorial Day weekend.