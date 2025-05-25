David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal

David Tennant has revealed he once had his sights set on playing Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.
While conversing at MCM Comic Con, when a fan asked which superhero he’d like to play, the former Doctor Who star said he was interested in playing Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in Marvel’s upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
However, the role was already taken by Pedro Pascal, and Tennant had no hard feelings about missing out on the part.
“In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction,” Tennant said.
He added, “Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal.”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast and release date:
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release in theaters on July 25.
Alongside Pascal as the titular shapeshifting hero, the film stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.
Next Marvel instalment:
Following the debut of The Fantastic Four, comic book fans will have to wait until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, for another Marvel installment.