Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial took an unexpected turn after an ex-employee George Kaplan’s confession.

A few days ago, the former staffer opened up about how the music mogul used Black Amex card to pay for expenses, from baby oil to yacht rentals and luxury villas.

The defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked, "Mr. Combs loves applesauce, and eats it on the side or top of a lot of things.”

George replied, “Cheeseburgers being one of them."

David James, former music mogul assistant from 2007 to 2009, also made a surprising confession about Sean’s weird obsession with Ketchup.

"Ketchup was a big item that he always needed for his food, so it was just the consistency, to create a consistent environment for wherever he was," he shared.

The lawyer asked James, "Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?" To which he responded, "I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce."

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial started earlier this month after he was arrested last year. The American rapper has denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.

As of now, his former employees Kaplan and James, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and her mother, a makeup artist and Kid Cudi have testified in the trial.

