Entertainment

Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King

'Mask' star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support Elijah Blue

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Elijah Blue Allman has reportedly come to terms with his mother Cher’s concerns, agreeing that his divorce from Marieangela “Queenie” King is ultimately for the best.

As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared that the Mask star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support him in any legal battle.

“Cher is absolutely thrilled that this divorce is happening,” the insider revealed.

The source added, “She’s convinced that without Marieangela in his life, Elijah will finally get it back together.”

According to the lawyer, Cher “is more than happy to pay for his divorce lawyers,” adding, “She’ll be paying the settlement too, which isn’t making her happy, but right now she’s just focusing on supporting Elijah and keeping him strong through this break-up.”

“She’s spending a lot of time with him, she’s gone into full mother hen mode. They’re getting massages and other spa treatments together to fully relax,” the insider explained.

The source added, “She has her energy healer working on him, too. He’s staying with her and getting fully pampered.”

Cher is happy to get “this chance to bond with him and be his mom again. She is very maternal and shines in a crisis.”

“Elijah actually seems to be on really good behavior,” the source noted.

They mentioned, “He’s sad his marriage is ending, but he seems to agree with his mom — that this is for the best. Now he just wants it to be over as quickly as possible.”

Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King divorce:

Elijah the only child of Cher and her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman, originally filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021.

But they reconciled, now the couple filed for divorce on April 8, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking $6,000 per month in spousal support.  

Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt's ‘Garfield’ movie earned $257.2 million worldwide
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' season three is set to be released next year
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
The 56-year-old Oscar winner attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell reveals real reason for apologising to 'Mission Impossible' co-star Tom Cruise
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
'Doctor Who' star said he was interested in playing Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus reveals horrible treatment of doctors during sudden ER visit
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together