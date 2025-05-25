Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King

Elijah Blue Allman has reportedly come to terms with his mother Cher’s concerns, agreeing that his divorce from Marieangela “Queenie” King is ultimately for the best.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared that the Mask star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support him in any legal battle.
“Cher is absolutely thrilled that this divorce is happening,” the insider revealed.
The source added, “She’s convinced that without Marieangela in his life, Elijah will finally get it back together.”
According to the lawyer, Cher “is more than happy to pay for his divorce lawyers,” adding, “She’ll be paying the settlement too, which isn’t making her happy, but right now she’s just focusing on supporting Elijah and keeping him strong through this break-up.”
“She’s spending a lot of time with him, she’s gone into full mother hen mode. They’re getting massages and other spa treatments together to fully relax,” the insider explained.
The source added, “She has her energy healer working on him, too. He’s staying with her and getting fully pampered.”
Cher is happy to get “this chance to bond with him and be his mom again. She is very maternal and shines in a crisis.”
“Elijah actually seems to be on really good behavior,” the source noted.
They mentioned, “He’s sad his marriage is ending, but he seems to agree with his mom — that this is for the best. Now he just wants it to be over as quickly as possible.”
Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King divorce:
Elijah the only child of Cher and her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman, originally filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021.
But they reconciled, now the couple filed for divorce on April 8, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking $6,000 per month in spousal support.