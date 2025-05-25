Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney recently spilled a few secrets about the third installment of her iconic TV series Euphoria.
The 27-year-old American actress dished about the exciting details of the new series of her popular show.
In a conversation with Empire magazine, Sweeney explained how much she loves playing her character Cassie in the soap opera show.
"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well," the Madame Web starlet added.
The Everything Sucks actress continued, "It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is," before detailing her working experience with the creator of the drama series, "Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with."
"Because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, let’s go crazier. And he’s like, I’m all in. And this season is unhinged," the Immaculate actress noted.
When 'Euphoria' initially premiered?
For those unaware, Euphoria initially debuted in 2019. However, the second season premiered in early 2022.
The third installment of the crime-fiction drama series is set to be released next year.
Euphoria cast:
In addition to Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Austin Abrams, Barbie Ferreira, and others in the leading roles.