Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success

Chris Pratt celebrated one year anniversary of Garfield success.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted throw back pictures from the promotion of the movie and shared a gratitude note.
He captioned the post, “Can’t believe it’s been a whole year since I stepped into the fur of the lasagna-loving legend himself — Garfield! Thanks to everyone who laughed, lounged, and lasagna’d with us.”
The first frame featured Chris posing at the red carpet while promoting his film. In another image, he can be seen posing with Garfield poster.
Shortly after Chris post, fans rushed to the comment section to celebrate one year anniversary of the hit film.
A fan commented, “We just watched this last night at movie night in the park in our town! Best part is when Garfield says his iconic line, “It’sa me, Mario.”
Another wrote, “It actually fits pretty well. Nothing will beat the og voice and the Garfield Shiw voice, but hey, still decent!”
“I'd rather have Garfield sound like Chris Pratt than Mario sounding like Chris Pratt,” a third noted.
Garfield box office:
Garfield movie, which was released last year, has earned $254,735,277 worldwide.