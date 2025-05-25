Entertainment

Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success

Chris Pratt's ‘Garfield’ movie earned $257.2 million worldwide

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Chris Pratt celebrated one year anniversary of Garfield success.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted throw back pictures from the promotion of the movie and shared a gratitude note.

He captioned the post, “Can’t believe it’s been a whole year since I stepped into the fur of the lasagna-loving legend himself — Garfield! Thanks to everyone who laughed, lounged, and lasagna’d with us.”

The first frame featured Chris posing at the red carpet while promoting his film. In another image, he can be seen posing with Garfield poster.

Shortly after Chris post, fans rushed to the comment section to celebrate one year anniversary of the hit film.

A fan commented, “We just watched this last night at movie night in the park in our town! Best part is when Garfield says his iconic line, “It’sa me, Mario.”

Another wrote, “It actually fits pretty well. Nothing will beat the og voice and the Garfield Shiw voice, but hey, still decent!”

“I'd rather have Garfield sound like Chris Pratt than Mario sounding like Chris Pratt,” a third noted.

Garfield box office:

Garfield movie, which was released last year, has earned $254,735,277 worldwide.  

Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' season three is set to be released next year
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
'Mask' star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support Elijah Blue
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
The 56-year-old Oscar winner attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell reveals real reason for apologising to 'Mission Impossible' co-star Tom Cruise
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
'Doctor Who' star said he was interested in playing Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus reveals horrible treatment of doctors during sudden ER visit
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together