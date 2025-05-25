Entertainment

Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes

The 56-year-old Oscar winner attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Cate Blanchett caught the hearts of onlooker at Cannes!

The 56-year-old Oscar winner turned heads as she attended the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

For the starry night, Cate slipped into a glamorous sleeveless black custom Louis Vuitton gown, which featured a long train and a cape of ruffled chiffon.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress styled her trademark blonde locks in an eye-catching swept back hair-do and accessorized her outfit with an elegant set of diamond and ruby earrings.

She completed her look with an understated soft glam makeup, with a wide smile elevating her aura.

The Melbourne-born actress waved as she entered the auditorium to present the Cannes' top prize the Palm d'Or.

Cate also presented Palme d’Or to Iranian dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi for his revenge thriller, It Was Just an Accident.

Photo: FilmMagic
Photo: FilmMagic


Cate Blanchett retirement plans

Cate Blanchett reportedly has plans to retire from showbusiness after decades in the industry.

During her previous interview with Radio Times. the Oscar-winning actress hesitated about her job title.

“It's because I'm giving up [acting]. My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious,” Cate said adding she still had 'a lot of things I want to do with my life'.

Her biggest hit films include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean's 8.

Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' season three is set to be released next year
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
'Mask' star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support Elijah Blue
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell reveals real reason for apologising to 'Mission Impossible' co-star Tom Cruise
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
'Doctor Who' star said he was interested in playing Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus reveals horrible treatment of doctors during sudden ER visit
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute
Kim Kardashian announced her new career milestone earlier this week on Instagram
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Sophie Turner applauds ex Joe Jonas' new album after tumultuous split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways in September 2023 after spending five years together
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin, SZA's steamy Grand National Tour performance
Justin Bieber ignited the stage in Los Angeles after a year of his iconic performance during Coachella last year