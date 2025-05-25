Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes

Cate Blanchett caught the hearts of onlooker at Cannes!
The 56-year-old Oscar winner turned heads as she attended the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
For the starry night, Cate slipped into a glamorous sleeveless black custom Louis Vuitton gown, which featured a long train and a cape of ruffled chiffon.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress styled her trademark blonde locks in an eye-catching swept back hair-do and accessorized her outfit with an elegant set of diamond and ruby earrings.
She completed her look with an understated soft glam makeup, with a wide smile elevating her aura.
The Melbourne-born actress waved as she entered the auditorium to present the Cannes' top prize the Palm d'Or.
Cate also presented Palme d’Or to Iranian dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi for his revenge thriller, It Was Just an Accident.
Cate Blanchett retirement plans
Cate Blanchett reportedly has plans to retire from showbusiness after decades in the industry.
During her previous interview with Radio Times. the Oscar-winning actress hesitated about her job title.
“It's because I'm giving up [acting]. My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious,” Cate said adding she still had 'a lot of things I want to do with my life'.
Her biggest hit films include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean's 8.