Sports

Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso hiring comes after the club officially announced that Ancelotti will leave the club after this season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as a new manager on Sunday, May 25.

Alonso, who succeed Carlos Ancelotti, signed a three-year contract with the club that will start on June 1 and end on June 30, 2028.

Announcing his appointment, Real Madrid club said in a statement, noting, "Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football."

The statement added, "Now, he returns to Real Madrid as one of the best coaches in the world, after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the League, Cup, and German Super Cup in three seasons."

Earlier this month, Alonso said he would step down as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

His hiring comes after the club officially announced on Friday that Ancelotti will leave the club after this season to become Brazil's national team coach.

Alonso will officially become the team's manager at a ceremony on Monday, May 26 at Real Madrid's training center.

He will lead the team in the Club World Cup 2025, with his first match against Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia on June 18.

Alonso's impactful years at the club from 2009 to 2014:

Alonso played 236 official games for the team between 2009 and 2014.

During that time, he won six major trophies including the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles and one Spanish Super Cup. 

French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6's advancement will enhance replay value and game longevity
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Hamilton's Monaco move back in focus as grand prix returns
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
Gary Neville and David Beckham, in a major move, finalise a deal to take over Salford City
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about actors and actresses of upcoming GTA 6
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Moya believes the era of the ‘Big Three’ cannot be repeated again in tennis
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Switch 2 has new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on refreshed Joy-Con 2