Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup

Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as a new manager on Sunday, May 25.
Alonso, who succeed Carlos Ancelotti, signed a three-year contract with the club that will start on June 1 and end on June 30, 2028.
Announcing his appointment, Real Madrid club said in a statement, noting, "Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football."
The statement added, "Now, he returns to Real Madrid as one of the best coaches in the world, after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the League, Cup, and German Super Cup in three seasons."
Earlier this month, Alonso said he would step down as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
His hiring comes after the club officially announced on Friday that Ancelotti will leave the club after this season to become Brazil's national team coach.
Alonso will officially become the team's manager at a ceremony on Monday, May 26 at Real Madrid's training center.
He will lead the team in the Club World Cup 2025, with his first match against Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia on June 18.
Alonso's impactful years at the club from 2009 to 2014:
Alonso played 236 official games for the team between 2009 and 2014.
During that time, he won six major trophies including the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles and one Spanish Super Cup.