Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms

Optus's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Rue, made hopeful confession about AI in workforce.
The executive noted that the artificial intelligence is bound to play a significant role in the future of telecommunications, however, humans will remain central part of the company.
Stephen joined Australian mobile network operator, a subsidiary of Singaporean telecommunications company Singtel, in November last year.
His surprising appointment came after two rough years for the firm, with a massive data breach, which affected millions of customer and a 14-hour long national mobile network outage.
The previous CEO, Kelly Bayer-Rosmarin, resigned from his position just two weeks after the outage, which prompted new rules regarding emergency calling.
Telecommunication and AI
As companies around the globe are finding new ways to incorporate AI into their business, Stephen said that the tech can play it's part in aiding customers.
"One of the things we need to do in terms of IT and data and, indeed, process redesign is to look at how we incorporate AI into that," the Australian noted.
The CEO shared that AI can help the company in customer experience, as well as in identifying problems and issues that the users face.
Along with that, he also remained adamant that humans will always have to make key decision despite the AI involvement.
Meanwhile, customer have slowly returning to Optus, with the company adding 238,000 new mobile subscribers, including 52,000 on postpaid plans.