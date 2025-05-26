Kylian Mbappé makes history as only third Real Madrid player to win Golden Shoe

Kylian Mbappé has won the European Golden Shoe, an award given to the top goal scorer in Europe's domestic leagues for the first time in his career.
He achieved this by scoring 31 goals in Spain's La Liga during his debut season with Real Madrid.
In Real Madrid's final match of the season, Mbappé scored two goals in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad which helped him finish ahead of Sporting's Victor Gyokeres (who scored 39 goals) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (who scored 29).
Even though Gyokeres scored eight more goals than Mbappé, he still came second because the European Golden Shoe uses a points-based system, not just goal count.
Based on the scoring system, Mbappé earned 62 points while Gyokeres earned 58.5 points.
In top leagues like Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 where Mbappé plays, are worth 2 points each.
While in lower-ranked leagues such as Portugal's Primeira Liga where Gyokeres plays, are worth 1.5 points each.
Mbappé joins elite list of Real Madrid stars to win European Golden Shoe:
Mbappé has now become only the third player from Real Madrid to ever win the European Golden Shoe.
This achievement places him in an elite group, as only two other Real Madrid players have won the award before him.
Hugo Sanchez was the first to receive the honour during the 1989–90 season.
After that, Cristiano Ronaldo won it three times while playing for Real Madrid, in the seasons 2010–11, 2013–14 and 2014–15.