Elden Ring Nightreign new update likely to add a game mode

Elden Ring Nightreign would allow pair of players to team up and jump into different experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Elden Ring Nightreign is confirmed to release across PC and consoles soon, with new features to provide an enhanced gameplay experience.

FromSoftware, a developer company, revealed that two game modes will be available at launch — three-player online co-op and solo mode.

FromSoftware, however, is considering including a two-player mode to Elden Ring Nightreign that would allow a pair of players to team up and jump into the experience.

Elden Ring Nightreign will have new game modes

Speaking to IGN, Elden Ring Nightreign Director Junya Ishizaki stated that the game had been balanced for a three-player co-op experience from the outset, but a two-player mode could be added to the game as a post-launch feature update.

About the absence of a two-player mode, Ishizaki said, “The simple answer is that this is simply something that was overlooked during development as just a two-player option, so we're very sorry about that.”

The game director said the studio focused on delivering a solo mode in addition to the three-player co-op mode.

“As we said before, we set out to make this a multiplayer co-op game for three players, balanced for three players, so that was the main focus and it's at the core of Nightreign,” he added.

“So in putting all our efforts into that aspect, we kind of overlooked and neglected the duo’s aspect, but this is something that we are looking at and considering for post-launch support as well,” he added.

The game's map changes on each run, with fresh enemy encounters, environmental shifts and new challenges that could alter the experience significantly.

Elden Ring Nightreign launch date

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to launch on May 30, 2025, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

