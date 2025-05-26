Sci-Tech

Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16

HyperOS 3 is likely to equip enhanced capabilities, and more to provide better experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Xiaomi is anticipated to launch HyperOS 3, along with advanced capabilities.

According to a tipster Digital Chat Station, the purported HyperOS 3 could be released as soon as in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, in line with the anticipated launch of the Xiaomi 16.

This development fits with Google's rumoured release schedule of Android 16 which is speculated to commence next month.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 release

The HyperOS 3 is expected to be a skin based on Android 16, but it is not the only operating system update that is teased to come out during the Q3 2025 launch window.

It is tipped to be joined by Oppo's ColorOS 16, Vivo's OriginOS 6, and Honor's MagicOS 10 firmware.

Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 is rumoured to have a similar launch window as the purported Xiaomi 16 and thus, may come with the smartphone out-of-the-box.

It is likely to make its China debut in September or October, in line with the release timelines of the previous editions such as the Xiaomi 15, which came out in October.

On the other hand, the China-based OEM is also reportedly rolling out the stable HyperOS 2.2 update for as many as 12 devices in its portfolio.

It improves upon the system fluidity and responsiveness, and battery optimisation algorithms.

The latter is reported to be updated to Camera Interface 6.0, while HyperOS 2.2 is also said to deliver improved cross-device integration with devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The device list for the HyperOS 2.2 update reportedly includes the Xiaomi 15 series, the Xiaomi 14 series, the Redmi K70 series, Poco X7 series, and the Poco F7 lineup.

