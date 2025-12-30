Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to step into their new Royal roles in 2026.
The Prince and Princess of Wales - who were given the titles of Grantors of Royal Warrants by King Charles earlier this year, will be practically using their authority from spring of the next year.
As the Grantor of Royal Warrants, William and Kate will have the authority to publicly acknowledge their favourite brands.
According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association’s website, from 2026, the future King and Queen will be able to present a Royal Warrant of Appointment to any brand or individual who has supplied "products or services on a regular and ongoing basis" to the Royal Household for at least five of the last seven years.
As per the website, after receiving the Royal Warrant, the brand or individual has "the right to display the appropriate Royal Arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles" for the next five years.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been the Grantors of the Royal Warrants since the 77-year-old monarch ascended the throne in 2022.
Till now, the king and queen have awarded Royal Warrants to the ginger ale brand Schweppes and skincare company Heaven Health and Beauty, including 600 others.