  • By Sidra Khan
Aamir Khan's daughter issues explosive message amid his vacation with girlfriend

The ‘3 Idiots’ star jetted off with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt last week for a special New Year vacation

  • By Sidra Khan
Ira Khan has issued an emotional yet bold statement amid her father Aamir Khan’s ongoing vacation.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, December 29, the 28-year-old daughter of the iconic Bollywood actor released an explosive video message, opening up about obesity and health struggles she has been dealing with since 2020.

“Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming over-weight and being obese since 2020. There’s lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share,” she stated.

Ira - whom Aamir Khan shares with his ex-wife Kiran Rao - continued, "I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary. But I really think it needs to be talked about."

"I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it," she added.

Notably, Ira Khan has been open about her ongoing struggle with clinical depression, including the guilt she experienced for facing challenges despite her privileged upbringing.

Ira's statement comes just a few days after her father, Aamir Khan, was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Friday, December 26, with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and her six-year-old son, jetting off for a vacation, as per Pinkvilla.

Joining them on the trip were Aamir’s sister, mother, and nephew, Imran Khan.

