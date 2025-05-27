Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited Al Nassr exit rumours with a cryptic social media post.
Taking to his Instagram, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner shared a mysterious post after Al Nassr lost a Saudi Pro League match to Al Fateh.
He wrote, “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
Netizens believe that with the post, the 40-year-old footballer has confirmed his exit from the Saudi club which he previously denounced as his last club.
Despite the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot 42-minute goal, Al Nassr finished the Saudi Pro League journey in third position with 70 points.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Club World Cup?
The speculation about former Manchester United and Real Madrid player begins after FIFA President Gianni Infantino about his participation in the Club World Cup, all set to begin from June 14.
Infantino, during an interview with YouTuber and streamer IshowSpeed, “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs. So, if any clubs are watching and are interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows? There are still a few weeks.”
FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) has previously announced that all the teams participating in the World Cup are allowed to make last-minute player signings.
After finishing third in the SPL, Al Nassr failed to qualify for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, so it is unclear whether CR7 will feature in the tournament.
Notably, Ronaldo, who scored 25 league goals this season, contract with Al Nassr will expire this summer at the end of June.