Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes' wedding day niche details come to light

'Camp Rock' alum Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes tied the knot in California

Demi Lovato got happily hitched with her long term boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in an intimate California ceremony.

The loved-up couple were keen to keep their private affairs away from the public eye, however, sources have revealed some small details about the wedding.

An insider informed PEOPLE, that instead of following the traditional way of having the groom recite the vows first, the pair played rock, paper, scissors to decide who would go first in declaring their love.

Along with that, on Monday it was revealed that one of Demi's wedding dress has a surprising connection to Disney co-star Miley Cyrus.

The Heart Attack crooner walked down the aisle in a pearl-white off-the shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown.

Meanwhile, Miley also wore an identical dress at her 2018 to Liam Hemsworth.

The only thing different about the white ensembles were that Demi opted for a thicker silk satin material while the Hannah Montana alum chose a silk crepe.

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes relationship timeline

Demi and Jordan were first romantically associated with each other in August 2022.

Furthermore, in December next year she announced her engagement while sharing stunning clicks of post-proposal on her social media.

Demi Lovato's personal struggles

In 2021, Demi came out as non-binary and announced that she will be using they/them pronouns.

However, a year later she shared on a podcast that she had been "feeling more feminine" as she went back to her previous pronouns.

