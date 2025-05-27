Sports

LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade

Liverpool FC players send prayers after tragic incident at fans' Premier League title parade

LeBron James sent his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the Liverpool victory parade incident.

According to Newsweek, the National Basketball Association (NBA) legend shared his thoughts after a car plowed into the crowd celebrating Liverpool FC's historic Premier League victory.

Taking to X, the Los Angeles Laker star wrote, “OMG!!!! (Oh my God). WTH. (What the heck/Hell). My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended the @LFC Premier League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act!"

Thousands of the football club fans were gathered in Liverpool for the victory parade when a car plowed into the crowd, injuring almost 50 people, including children.

James, who is a minor partner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool FC, posted his reaction to the tragedy within hours of the tragedy. His post gained more than 2.7 million views in a few hours.

Liverpool FC reacts to fan parade incident

Liverpool FC and its former players reacted to the “tragic incident” and extended prayers for the affected families.

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish, former Liverpool player and manager, said, “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted by today’s tragic event. Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you," he added.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on X wrote that he was praying that everyone was ok, while ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler posted that the incident was heartbreaking, saying he was “absolutely sickened with what’s happened here in Liverpool.”

Notably, police have detained a 53-year-old British man, believed to be the driver of the car, from the scene and said that they are not treating the crash as an act of terrorism.

