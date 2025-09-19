Lando Norris opens up about crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

Lando Norris reflected on a tough setback during Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton topped the session ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
He lost control of his car at Turn Four while starting a qualifying simulation run which damaged the left rear suspension.
Norris had to stop after his crash and finished 10th, causing him to miss the high-fuel session which helps drivers understand how their cars perform in race conditions.
Norris admitted that his crash was a major blow, saying "A costly one. Especially here. It was feeling good until then. I'd rather have this and push and find the limits than not push at all. I have to push and find the limit. Annoying," as per BBC Sports.
"I would have liked to get some high fuel laps in especially on these tyres, a softer compound compared to last year," he added.
Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri leads him by 31 points in the championship with eight races left.
Piastri had a difficult session for McLaren, finishing 12th after lightly hitting the wall.
McLaren could win the constructors’ championship this weekend if they score nine points more than Ferrari.