Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has suggested that star man Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the MLS club.
According to The Mirror, The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and reigning world champion, Argentina's captain, has a contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 MLS campaign.
Messi joined Inter Miami in a blockbuster free transfer in the summer of 2023, and immediately helped David Beckham's MLS franchise win the Leagues Cup, and followed it up with the Supporters' Shield in 2024.
The head coach Mascherano said, “I'm not going to talk about hypotheticals, and I'm not the one who has to break that news. I hope it happens soon, as I always say, because I think it's great news not only for the club, but for MLS in general.”
“If it happens, it will be great news for American soccer to be able to count on him for a while longer. It's unique for the club's history, but it would be very important for the country's soccer. But I repeat: we have to wait for things to develop on their own and for those who need to announce it to be able to announce it," he added.
Argentina will hope that Messi's commitment to Inter Miami will also see their legendary captain commit to one last dance at the World Cup, as the country looks to seal global victory again, having beaten France in one of the competition's best-ever finals in 2022.