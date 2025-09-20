Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo has come to Joao Felix's defence after critics mocked his move to Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo criticized those who mocked Felix's transfer to the Saudi club, calling them "idiot."
Felix’s choice to leave Europe at a young age surprised many, given his mixed experiences with clubs like Chelsea, AC Milan, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid after his rise at Porto.
He has started performing well in Saudi Arabia, scoring three goals and providing an assist in his first games.
“Idiots don't understand anything about football, yet they still give their opinions,” Ronaldo wrote on now-deleted Instagram in response to criticism of Felix.
Felix joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.
Ronaldo played a key role in convincing Felix to join Al-Nassr with Felix saying Ronaldo's support made him feel motivated to move.
CR7, who joined the club in 2022, extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
The Portuguese star is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.
Overall, the star player has scored 943 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.