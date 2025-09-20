Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update

Roger Federer's agent Tony Godsick recently revealed the possibility of Rafael Nadal and the Swiss legend's reunion on the tennis court.
According to Sportskeeda, the Federer-Nadal rivalry, which spanned from the 2000s to the 2010s, produced 40 faceoffs, with the Spaniard earning a 24-16 edge.
Amid the ongoing Roger Federer Team8 & ATP-led Laver Cup, the 20-time Grand Slam winner's agent opened up about his position, stating that while the former World No.1 is being motivated to participate in some senior events, he doesn't want to risk an injury.
Godsick said, "I've been pressuring him a little bit saying 'Come on people want to see you play again. You can play a couple of senior things.' We have been talking to Rafa a little bit about maybe putting a little tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure that his knee was fine. He didn't want to be totally broken after his career."
"I think Rafa's interested. Don't want to speak for Rafa but it would be great to see these guys out there plus there are there's lot of other guys of their generation I think they would be willing to play too. So it's could be fun some of biggest names are these guys that just retired. We could probably do some...fill some nice stadiums and venues,” he added.
Federer and Nadal retired from the ATP circuit in September 2022 and November 2024, respectively.