Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1

Carlos Alcaraz starred in doubles as Team Europe dominated the first day of the Laver Cup in San Francisco.
The defending champions won three of the four matches played, giving them a strong advantage over Team World.
Alcaraz, who recently became world number one again after winning the US Open, teamed up with Jakub Mensik to help Team Europe win the last match of the day 7-6(7), 6-4 against Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen.
The 22-year-old showed brilliant shots both at the net and from the baseline, while Mensik contributed strong shots.
"I think that it gives you more opportunities to make great shots, great volleys," Alcaraz said about playing doubles.
He added, "But doubles is not just about one player. It was a team (effort) with a great player in Jakub. He has great skills in points throughout and made me comfortable on the court."
Laver Cup is a three-day tennis event similar to golf's Ryder Cup where top players play together on teams and the first team to earn 13 points out of 24 total wins the tournament.
In this tournament, the points for winning matches increases each day like a win on the first day gives 1 point, a win on the second day gives 2 points and a win on the final day gives 3 points, making the last day most crucial for deciding the overall winner.