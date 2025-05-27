Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip

Prince Harry delivered a strong speech at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference in China.
The Duke of Sussex touched down in the Asian country earlier this week to make an appearance at the conference as part of his role as co-founder of Travalyst – an organization that works to promote environmentally friendly travel.
During his address, the estranged British Prince stressed on putting in more efforts to reach the climate change targets before 2030, adding that the Asia-Pacific region is “strongly positioned to do this.
The father of two’s speech comes after his organization released its Five-Year Milestone Report, in which they highlighted and emphasized on the travelers’ influence in driving meaningful and positive change.
"Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge – it’s a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion dollars annually,” stated Harry.
He continued, "Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good. Challenges will undoubtedly rise, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my life, it’s that meaningful change never comes easily.”
Adding further, the Duke noted, “The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up."
Prince Harry’s trip to China:
Prince Harry’s unannounced visit to Shanghai, China marks his first trip to the country.