Royal

Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip

The Duke of Sussex touched down in China to attend Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Prince Harry delivered a strong speech at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference in China.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in the Asian country earlier this week to make an appearance at the conference as part of his role as co-founder of Travalyst – an organization that works to promote environmentally friendly travel.

During his address, the estranged British Prince stressed on putting in more efforts to reach the climate change targets before 2030, adding that the Asia-Pacific region is “strongly positioned to do this.

The father of two’s speech comes after his organization released its Five-Year Milestone Report, in which they highlighted and emphasized on the travelers’ influence in driving meaningful and positive change.

Prince Harry at Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference in China. P.C. Reuters
Prince Harry at Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference in China. P.C. Reuters

"Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge – it’s a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion dollars annually,” stated Harry.

He continued, "Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good. Challenges will undoubtedly rise, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my life, it’s that meaningful change never comes easily.”

Adding further, the Duke noted, “The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up."

Prince Harry’s trip to China:

Prince Harry’s unannounced visit to Shanghai, China marks his first trip to the country.

Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement as they expressed grief over the tragic Liverpool car crash
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
Queen Camilla and King Charles shared an emotional statement regarding the dreadful Liverpool incident
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
The Princess Royal steps in for emergency responders after a car drove over crowds celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League victory
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
The British King is set to fulfil a major royal duty, making him the first monarch to do so since 1957
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry attends tourism conference in Shanghai as a co-founder of Travalyst
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
The Duchess of Sussex invites billionaire guest on ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
Buckingham Palace shared an update about the British Monarch and the Queen Consort's recent trip to Canada
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik presents big honours to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles III releases a heartfelt letter after Palace source shared major update on his cancer treatment
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed
The Norwegian Royal, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will be moving away from the Royal Family for her education
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles and Queen Camilla sent heartfelt congratulations to the Romanian president Nicușor Dan in personal message