King Charles sends strong message to Trump over Canada remarks during speech

King Charles delivered a powerful speech from the throne at the Canadian Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, affirming Canada’s sovereignty.
During the 26-minute speech, the monarch sent a subtle yet strong message amid recent controversial remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump as Charles formally opened the 45th session of Parliament.
“It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope,” King Charles began.
The king continued, "Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling. Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal. An opportunity to think big and to act bigger. An opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War.
"The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S., rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations,” he further added.
Trumps remarks about Canada
President Donald Trump recently suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States of America as he proposed to erase the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the two countries.