Kevin Costner hit with lawsuit over alleged unscripted rape scene

Kevin Costner sued by ‘Horizon 2’ stunt performer over alleged rape scene without consent

Kevin Costner has been sued by a Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 stunt performer, Devyn LaBella, for alleged unscripted rape scene.

Labella claimed in her complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, that she was tasked to perform a violent rape scene without consent.

As per the document obtained by PEOPLE, she "was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner."

The stunt performer said in a statement, “On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

LaBella was hired as a stunt double for Horizon 2's lead actress, Ella Hunt, under a SAG agreement, per the complaint.

As mentioned in the lawsuit, SAG does not allow "any last minute requests for nudity or simulated sex.” 

Moreover, producers are required to give a 48-hour notice and get the performer's consent for any changes to intimate scenes.

LaBella told the media outlet, "As I continue performing and step into my journey of stunt coordination, I operate with a fierce commitment to upholding the highest standards, creating sets where safety, communication, and consent are non-negotiable.”

Costner's attorney Marty Singer turned down the claims, alleging that they have "absolutely no merit.”

About Kevin Costner lawsuit:

Devyn LaBella is suing Kevin Costner for damages. She also raised the awareness about "the need for intimacy coordination” on movie set in her lawsuit.

