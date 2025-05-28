Kevin Costner addresses lawsuit filed by ‘Horizon 2’ stunt performer

Kevin Costner has broken silence on the recent lawsuit filed by Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 stunt performer, Devyn LaBella.
The Yellowstone star gave a statement to PEOPLE through his attorney Marty Singer. As per the statement, the veteran star "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."
His lawyer called LaBella a "serial accuser" and shared that her claims have "absolutely no merit" as they are "completely contradicted by her own actions — and the facts."
Costner has accused the alleged victim of using "shakedown tactics.” The attorney noted that “the facts are clear and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail.”
Kevin Costner’s alleged victim’s statement:
Kevin Costner’s alleged victim Devyn Labella stated in her lawsuit that she was tasked to perform a violent rape scene without her consent.
She told the media outlet, “On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”
As per the lawsuit, Labella was hired as a stunt double for Horizon 2's lead actress, Ella Hunt, under a SAG agreement.