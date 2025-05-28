Entertainment

Kevin Costner addresses lawsuit filed by ‘Horizon 2’ stunt performer

Kevin Costner's legal team claims alleged victim is a 'serial accuser'

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Kevin Costner has broken silence on the recent lawsuit filed by Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 stunt performer, Devyn LaBella.

The Yellowstone star gave a statement to PEOPLE through his attorney Marty Singer. As per the statement, the veteran star "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."

His lawyer called LaBella a "serial accuser" and shared that her claims have "absolutely no merit" as they are "completely contradicted by her own actions — and the facts."

Costner has accused the alleged victim of using "shakedown tactics.” The attorney noted that “the facts are clear and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail.”

Kevin Costner’s alleged victim’s statement:

Kevin Costner’s alleged victim Devyn Labella stated in her lawsuit that she was tasked to perform a violent rape scene without her consent.

She told the media outlet, “On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

As per the lawsuit, Labella was hired as a stunt double for Horizon 2's lead actress, Ella Hunt, under a SAG agreement.

Hugh Jackman moves in with girlfriend Sutton Foster amid Deborra-Lee divorce
Hugh Jackman moves in with girlfriend Sutton Foster amid Deborra-Lee divorce
Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years, Hugh Jackman
Anya Taylor-Joy, husband Malcolm McRae melt hearts at Miley Cyrus’ album party
Anya Taylor-Joy, husband Malcolm McRae melt hearts at Miley Cyrus’ album party
Miley Cyrus hosted an exclusive listening party for her new album, 'Something Beautiful' in Los Angeles
Charli XCX teases potential 'Final Destination' film with Jenna Ortega, It Girls
Charli XCX teases potential 'Final Destination' film with Jenna Ortega, It Girls
The sixth installment of franchise titled 'Final Destination 6: Bloodlines' was released on May 16, 2025
Hugh Jackman ‘betrayed’ ex-wife? Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence
Hugh Jackman ‘betrayed’ ex-wife? Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence
Deborra-Lee Furnes reveals 'traumatic journey of betrayal' after divorce settlement with Hugh Jackman
Barry Keoghan reveals his true feelings on working with Cillian Murphy
Barry Keoghan reveals his true feelings on working with Cillian Murphy
Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy will star together in the upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' film, 'The Immortal Man'
Kevin Costner hit with lawsuit over alleged unscripted rape scene
Kevin Costner hit with lawsuit over alleged unscripted rape scene
Kevin Costner sued by ‘Horizon 2’ stunt performer over alleged rape scene without consent
Cassie Ventura ends up in hospital 2 weeks after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
Cassie Ventura ends up in hospital 2 weeks after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
Pregnant Cassie Ventura rushed to N.Y.C. hospital after testifying against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness officially files for divorce
Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness officially files for divorce
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness reached divorce settlement, end their 27 years of marriage amicably
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-assistant Capricorn Clark testifies in his explosive trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-assistant Capricorn Clark testifies in his explosive trial
The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested since September last year over serious charges of racketeering and trafficking
Miley Cyrus reveals heartbreaking reason behind her limited tours
Miley Cyrus reveals heartbreaking reason behind her limited tours
The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker spills on the surprising reason why she tours rarely
HBO 'Harry Potter' series announces lead cast for reboot of iconic roles
HBO 'Harry Potter' series announces lead cast for reboot of iconic roles
The highly-anticipated HBO series 'Harry Potter' slated to be released next year
Joe Jonas makes sweet confession about ex Sophie Turner after messy split
Joe Jonas makes sweet confession about ex Sophie Turner after messy split
The 'Sucker' crooner parted ways from his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, in September 2023