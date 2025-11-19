Sci-Tech

Google Maps rolls out cutting-edge features

Google Maps new features will be available next week on Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Google Maps has launched a comprehensive suite of advanced features aimed at saving users time and assisting them plan more efficiently, including a Gemini-powered “know before you go” tool.

Whenever users browse for places such as hotels, restaurants, and event venues, they’ll see a tips section providing significant information like how to book reservations, where to park, or even secret menu items.

Every tip can be expanded for further information. The feature will be available across the US on Android and iOS.

Moreover, Google is updating the Explore tab to simplify it for users to discover trending spots nearby. Users can swipe up to view famous restaurants, attractions, and activities, such as newly opened cafes and unique local galleries.

It will be simplified to find curated recommendations lists from platforms such as Lonely Planet, Viator, and OpenTable, as well as local influencers.

The revamped Explore tab will be available worldwide this month.

For EV drivers, Google Maps will now predict charger accessibility at their destination by assessing real-time and historical data.

Notably, the new features will be available next week on Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in.

Another significant update enables users to leave reviews using nicknames such as “Eager Elf” or “Julia Loves Sweets.” Every review is linked to one Google account, preventing review bombing.

These updates come after Google Maps’ wider Gemini incorporation that allows users to ask about nearby points of interest, news topics, and perform tasks like adding events to their calendar.

