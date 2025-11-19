Sci-Tech

Is Instagram down? Users report outage across US

Instagram's outage comes a day after a massive outage at Cloudflare affected nearly half of the internet

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hundreds of users across the US are reporting severe issues with the Meta-owned Instagram.

According to the Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a Meta-owned platform, up to 1,000 users have already lodged complaints as of Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

This outage comes a day after a massive outage at Cloudflare affected nearly half of the internet, affecting thousands of websites and apps down.

In the USA, up to 44% of users are unable to access the app, 36% reported uploading related issues, and the remaining 19% are facing server connectivity issues.

Frustrated users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns regarding the ongoing outage.

One user stated, “Apparently Instagram is down now xD #Instagramdown”

"Is Instagram reels down? Unable to post anything, recorded reels are just buffering and it shows a blank screen.

@Instagram please fix this issue," Another user stated. 

Third user asked, "Is Instagram down? Users reporting problems with app."

