TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health

TikTok aims to make wellness practices interactive while balancing their digital life with new update

  By Syeda Fazeelat
TikTok has released a new feature called Time and Well-Being, particularly designed to assist users develop healthier digital habits and prioritise wellness.

The recently introduced features encourage users to scroll less, get maximum sleep, and engage in productive habits, providing interactive tools and rewards to follow a good lifestyle.

The feature includes an affirmation journal with nearly 120 cards to set daily goals or intentions that can be installed or shared.

A soothing sound generator offers wave, rain, and white noise sounds to help users relax a bit and follow a good sleeping pattern.

Moreover, guided breathing exercises offer mindful breathing techniques for stress relief and focus.

The Byte-Dance owned company has further launched Well-Being Missions, rewarding users to adopt healthier habits on the app.

For instance, the “doomscrolling” mission encourages users to restrict endless browsing. Completing this mission can earn a daily screen time badge when users adhere to set screen time limits.

The Sleep Hours Mission motivates users to follow proper sleep schedules, avoid late-night scrolling, and get advised rest, assisting users expand their Well-Being Tree.

The new missions build on the company’s previous Screen Time features, originally designed only for teens, now expanded to the users of all age groups to manage their digital wellness.

With this significant update, TikTok aims to make wellness practices interactive while balancing their digital life.

The Time and Well-Being space combines TikTok’s previous health and wellness features into one accessible platform, fostering mindfulness, relaxation, and productive habits while using the app in a productive manner.

