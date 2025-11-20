Sci-Tech

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless

OpenAI's chatbot is set to help users with iteam selection and checkout from Target

With holiday seasons, ChatGPT is rolling out a new feature to help shop at Target.

The new feature will allow users to find and buy products directly within the chatbot. The brand-new tool will let consumers discuss what they want to buy with ChatGPT, add items to a cart, and make purchases at Target without leaving the app.

While conversing with the chatbot, users can tag Target and ask for specific items, and the retailer app within ChatGPT will respond with some options for the required products.

Following which, the user will be able to scroll through suggestions, add items to a shared basket, and check out using the Target account.

The innovative move is set to change online shopping, which has revolved around clicking on what you want. ChatGPT is approaching buying things online as a conversation, even when users might not even know what they want to buy yet.

"A big part of the AI transformation is happening inside enterprises," said OpenAI's Applications CEO Fidji Simo, "and Target is a great example of what that shift looks like when it’s done with ambition and speed."

Notably, Target's traditional app and website will not disappear, as many shoppers still want to browse visually; however, for quick decisions, taking suggestions from ChatGPT might be more efficient.

