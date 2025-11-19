Microsoft launches Agent 365 tool to assist companies control, track AI agents

Microsoft has launched Agent 365, the latest tool that assists companies manage, monitor, and control the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents operating within their systems.
The launch comes after the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco, the software provides IT teams a centralised view of all AI agents, whether built by Microsoft and other companies.
The recently introduced agent enables administrators to approve new agents, track which ones are being adopted, and measure the work hours they save.
Moreover, it flags potential security risks and provides companies the ability to block unsafe assistants. Employees will be able to assess the activity of the agents they depend on.
Microsoft’s commercial business CEO Judson Althoff compared the latest system to onboarding the latest employee: companies will have access controls for AI agents similar to the human employees.
As AI agents are rapidly building software, creating ads, and repeatedly performing several complex tasks, traditional businesses are increasingly adopting them.
Agents from Databricks, Adobe, ServiceNow, Workday, Glean, Cognition, and Microsoft’s own features will automatically appear in Agent 365.
Other vendors can also incorporate.
Accounting giant EY that previously built its own internal AI assistant catalogue, has just started integrating Agent 365 for more robust oversight.
Cybersecurity companies, including Okta are currently gearing up to launch a range of tools to manage the growing complexity of AI-driven work environments.
Availability
Agent 365 is currently in the early testing phase through Microsoft’s Frontier program.