Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the Nano Banana Pro in Search's AI Mode

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Google has released Nano Banana Pro, its upgraded image editing and generation tool, with a range of cutting-edge features.

The launch follows the release of the Gemini 3 Pro AI model earlier this week.

VP of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward, told CNBC that Nano Banana Pro expands on the original variant, adding numerous capabilities such as creating infographics, slide decks, and managing up to 14 images or five different characters while maintaining consistency.

Initially, the tool was accessible for internal users who turned code snippets and LinkedIn resumes into visual content.

The original Nano Banana took the internet by storm in August, with users transforming their images into hyperrealistic 3D figurines.

Woodward mentioned it added 13 million new users to the Gemini app in four days.

Availability

Nano Banana Pro is accessible in the Gemini app with limited free quotas, and in Google’s writing assistant, NotebookLM, and developer, enterprise, and advertising products.

Currently, Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the recently launched variant in Search’s AI Mode.

It has also added a feature to detect AI-centric generated images while free accounts will have watermarked images, removed for Ultra tier users.

The recent release is part of the Alphabet-owned company’s effort to compete with OpenAI in generative AI. The Gemini app has more than 650 million monthly active users, and Gemini-centric AI Overviews has 2 billion monthly users.

