Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team

Spotify has acquired WhoSampled, the well-known community-run database that tracks sampled songs, covers, and remixes.
On Wednesday, the Swedish-music streaming giant made a significant announcement alongside Spotify’s update on its new song-credits features.
Although financial details remained under wraps, Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch that the agreement includes both the WhoSampled team and its database.
WhoSampled is an organisation based in London, with only 10 staff members, as per its LinkedIn and PitchBook.
WhoSampled hosts one of the largest publicly available music-data archives, featuring over 1.2 million songs and over 622,000 identified samples.
The data assist power Spotify’s forthcoming music-discovery feature, SongDNA, also announced on Wednesday.
Notably, both the companies collaborated in 2016, enabling WhoSampled users to connect their Spotify playlists to the app.
In its announcement, WhoSampled said that its brand and standalone site will continue to work after the acquisition.
However, the London-based company is expecting significant enhancement for users, including faster moderation for new submissions, the removal of display ads in the near future, and free access to its subscriptions and mobile apps.
“Spotify has shown a genuine commitment to our mission, and we couldn’t have found a better home for WhoSampled,” the company stated.