Sci-Tech

Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team

Both the companies also collaborated in 2016, enabling WhoSampled users to connect their Spotify playlists to the app

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team
Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team

Spotify has acquired WhoSampled, the well-known community-run database that tracks sampled songs, covers, and remixes.

On Wednesday, the Swedish-music streaming giant made a significant announcement alongside Spotify’s update on its new song-credits features.

Although financial details remained under wraps, Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch that the agreement includes both the WhoSampled team and its database.

WhoSampled is an organisation based in London, with only 10 staff members, as per its LinkedIn and PitchBook.

WhoSampled hosts one of the largest publicly available music-data archives, featuring over 1.2 million songs and over 622,000 identified samples.

The data assist power Spotify’s forthcoming music-discovery feature, SongDNA, also announced on Wednesday.

Notably, both the companies collaborated in 2016, enabling WhoSampled users to connect their Spotify playlists to the app.

In its announcement, WhoSampled said that its brand and standalone site will continue to work after the acquisition.

However, the London-based company is expecting significant enhancement for users, including faster moderation for new submissions, the removal of display ads in the near future, and free access to its subscriptions and mobile apps.

“Spotify has shown a genuine commitment to our mission, and we couldn’t have found a better home for WhoSampled,” the company stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice
Researchers have shared that the toy could delve into details about explicit topics at just a mere mention

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless
OpenAI's chatbot is set to help users with iteam selection and checkout from Target

Google Maps rolls out cutting-edge features

Google Maps rolls out cutting-edge features
Google Maps new features will be available next week on Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in

Microsoft launches Agent 365 tool to assist companies control, track AI agents

Microsoft launches Agent 365 tool to assist companies control, track AI agents
Agent 365 is currently in the early testing phase through Microsoft’s Frontier program

Is Instagram down? Users report outage across US

Is Instagram down? Users report outage across US
Instagram's outage comes a day after a massive outage at Cloudflare affected nearly half of the internet

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to unveil AI's future at US-Saudi forum

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to unveil AI's future at US-Saudi forum
Tech titans Musk and Huang to explore future of AI at high-profile Washington event

Cloudflare outage latest update: Is it restored after massive issue?

Cloudflare outage latest update: Is it restored after massive issue?
Cloudflare’s shares sharply declined about 5% in premarket trading following the incident

Anthropic joins forces with Nvidia, Microsoft in new Azure deal

Anthropic joins forces with Nvidia, Microsoft in new Azure deal
Microsoft will invest $5 billion in Anthropic, while Nvidia will invest $10 billion under new deal

Cloudflare outage: ChatGPT, Canva, Spotify, AWS, and other apps down

Cloudflare outage: ChatGPT, Canva, Spotify, AWS, and other apps down
Cloudflare is working on it, as some of the affected services have returned, but there are still some issues with the app

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai exposes 'dark side' of AI

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai exposes 'dark side' of AI
ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool, with about 700 million people using it every week

Is X down right now? Parts of internet disrupted due to Cloudflare outage

Is X down right now? Parts of internet disrupted due to Cloudflare outage
It remains unclear if the problems with both the companies, including Cloudflare and X were connected

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
The Swedish-music streaming giant addressed the issue on its official forum, saying that the issue 'should now be fixed'