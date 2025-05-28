King Frederik, Mary proudly celebrate Prince Christian’s military service end

The Danish Royals are celebrating Crown Prince Christian’s major milestone!
Turning to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family of Denmark on Wednesday, May 28, King Frederik and Queen Mary posted a delightful update, announcing that the heir apparent to the Danish throne has successfully completed his military service.
The heartwarming post featured a three-slide carousel of photographs of the Crown Prince and his fellow servicemen.
Giving a heartfelt nod to Christian’s military milestone, the Royal Couple penned, “Today the Crown Prince and his co-servicemen finish their guard duty. Everyone should rightly be proud of a completed military duty - it creates respect.”
They continued, “On the Family Day in March at the Antvorskov Barracks we had the pleasure of meeting several of the armed forces and their families.”
Congratulating the Crown Prince and his co-servicemen, Frederik and Mary wrote, “We all wish a big congratulations on the deserved military duty.”
The King and Queen concluded their note by signing off with, “The royal couple.”
In the gallery, King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a photo of Prince Christian and his fellow military servicemen on field, enthusiastically participating in given task.
The second slide featured a picture showing the team in an attentive pose, seemingly taken during the military service completion ceremony.
Meanwhile, the third and last slide captured all servicemen beaming with joy as they posed for a photograph with Queen Mary.
When did Crown Prince Christian begin his military service?
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark began his military service earlier this year in February. The four-month training was intended to prepare the Prince for his future role as the country’s monarch.