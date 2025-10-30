Royal

Prince William shares special video after court victory

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has released a surprising video after winning a court battle against a French magazine.

On Thursday, October 30, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram and shared the first statement after major victory against Paris Match magazine.

The clip was accompanied by the caption, which read, “To create a thriving planet for all, we need to reverse the trend of biodiversity loss by finding new ways to halt damage and actively restore natural habitats. That's what The Earthshot Prize to Protect & Restore Nature is all about. Meet our Finalists determined to ensure we protect habitats and protect our future.”

William further added, “@re.green uses tech to identify areas of the Brazilian Atlantic Forest with the biggest potential for restoration, to then create tailored plans that support regeneration and sustainable livelihoods.”

While concluding the post, he noted, “@tenurefacility is working to secure indigenous land rights across 20 countries, with the bold aim of covering 60 million hectares by 2027, protecting critical land and forests for the long term. Tropical Forest Forever Facility is making forest preservation more valuable than destruction through a fund.”

William’s video message comes after the French court ruled in his favour against court battle with Paris Match.

The magazine was accused of violating the royal couple’s privacy by posting pictures from their family vacation in the Alps.

